Exactly 10 years after releasing his debut mixtape House of Balloons, The Weeknd is reissuing the project in its “original incarnation.”

The XO artist announced the release on social media this week, confirming the reissue would include original mixes and samples that didn’t make the final cut.

The original House of Balloons sampled music from Aaliyah, Beach House, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Cocteau Twins. However, clearance issues prevented those cuts from being included in the Weeknd’s 2012 compilation project Trilogy, which was made up of the Thursday, Echoes of Silence, and House of Balloons tapes.

The Weeknd spoke about the influence of House of Balloons during a 2020 interview with Variety, claiming he was both flattered and upset by artists whom he believed were biting his sound. He specifically pointed to Usher and his 2012 song “Climax.”

“House of Balloons literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes,” he said. “I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy fuck, that’s a Weeknd song.’ It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”

The Weeknd has also teamed up with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham on a House of Balloons merch drop. The offering will include Arsham’s interpretation of the tape’s cover art and a camouflage-pattern varsity jacket.

“The summer of 2011 will always be marked by House of Balloons. Like a time travel device, the album transports me back to that specific moment in time every time I listen,” the artist said. “It is a great privilege to work with The Weeknd and the XO Team to reimagine the iconic album art of House of Balloons as an eroded sculpture for the 10 year anniversary.”

The merch will hit the Weeknd’s online store at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, and will be available for 48 hours.

You can stream the House of Balloons reissue on Apple Music and via Spotify below.