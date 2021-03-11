The Weeknd’s After Hours continues to be one of the biggest Grammy snubs in history as it stacks more plaques.

On Tuesday, the Weeknd was showered with more RIAA certifications. As a whole, After Hours was certified a two-time multi-platinum album along with its title track receiving a platinum plaque. The RIAA also certified “In Your Eyes” and “Save Your Tears” as platinum singles.

The achievements didn’t stop there. The album’s standout tracks “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” added to their success—“Heartless” is now a double-platinum single while “Blinding Lights” is inching toward diamond after being certified platinum seven times.

This comes after it was revealed that “Blinding Lights” is the first song in history to spend a whole year in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10.

The commercial success of After Hours was paired with critical acclaim. However, when this year’s Grammy nominations were announced, the Weeknd didn’t receive a single nod. During an interview with Billboard, Abel described the snub as an “attack.”

“I use a sucker punch as an analogy,” he said. “Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt…I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’ We did everything right, I think. I’m not a cocky person. I’m not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me. Like, ‘This is it; this is your year.’ We were all very confused.”

Despite missing out on the awards, the Weeknd is proving trophies aren’t everything since his album continues to resonate without this validation.