On Wednesday’s episode of the Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee denied rumors that 6ix9ine was paid for a prior guest appearance on the morning radio show.

According to Charlamagne, 6ix9ine told Bobby Shmurda he was paid $500,000 for an interview and still earns residuals to this day.

“Bobby, that artist lied to you,” Charlamagne said at the 3:40 mark of the video above. “The Breakfast Club did not pay for any interviews. I just want to throw that out there.”

DJ Envy backed his co-host, calling 6ix9ine a “goddamn liar,” while clarifying that it’s unclear if the controversial rapper told Shmurda personally.

After dispelling the rumors, the trio discussed Shmurda’s parole conditions.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Brooklyn rapper—who remains under parole supervision until Feb. 23, 2026— reportedly can’t drink alcohol, associate with gangs, or spend time at bars. He also isn’t allowed to violate an 8 p.m. curfew, has to submit to substance abuse testing, and is required to get counseling for anger and aggression.

Since his release from prison in February, Shmurda has been building momentum toward a career comeback, highlighted by a few performances in Atlanta during NBA All-Star Weekend.