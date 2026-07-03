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Split image. Left: Peter Rosenberg with a bald head and beard, wearing a black jacket. Right: Ebro Darden with a beard, wearing a patterned sweater and cap.
Pop Culture

Peter Rosenberg Jumps on Netflix Documentary TikTok Trend to Joke About Ebro On-Air Argument

The "Surviving Ebro" spoof comes after Ebro told Rosenberg he "doesn't have money to invest" during a heated podcast exchange that led to insults.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
Trevor Nelson.
Music

Trevor Nelson Announces Broadcasting Break Due to Medical Reasons

The legendary UK radio host and DJ said he's "concentrating on getting better" and "being back to 100%" himself.

Trey Alston19 days ago
Big Tigger holding a microphone with a "V103" logo, wearing a black hoodie, appears to be speaking or answering questions.
Music

Big Tigger Reportedly Under Investigation in Domestic Dispute Involving Wife

Big Tigger, legal name Darian Morgan, is named as a prime suspect in an alleged domestic assault tied to a May incident.

Alex Ocho35 days ago
Split image. Left: Jess Hilarious with braided hair and a gold dress. Right: Loren LoRosa with short hair and a green outfit. Both women are wearing earrings.
Pop Culture

Jess Hilarious Says Her ‘Anger’ Toward Loren LoRosa Was ‘Misplaced’: ‘I Felt Betrayed’

In 2025, Hilarious went on a heated rant about her 'Breakfast Club' co-hosts after returning from maternity leave, feeling like she was being replaced by LoRosa.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Three people on stage, one holding a microphone. The person in the center wears sunglasses and a green jacket.
Pop Culture

‘The Breakfast Club’ Will Become Netflix’s First Daily Live Show

Netflix previously added episodes after its radio broadcast. Soon, viewers can tune in live every weekday on the platform.

Alex Ocho56 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Yung Miami visits SiriusXM Studios on May 07, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Yung Miami Says Criticizing DJ at White Party Was 'Immature': 'It Wasn't Who I Am'

The rapper and media personality said she was "trying to have fun" in the moment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams64 days ago
Split images. Left: The Kid Mero in a leather jacket. Center: Megan Thee Stallion in a black dress. Right: Klay Thompson in a basketball uniform.
Music

The Kid Mero Calls Out Those Celebrating Megan Thee Stallion’s Breakup ‘Like a Sporting Event’

The Hot 97 morning show host is the latest to weigh in on the highly publicized breakup between the rapper and NBA star.

Alex Ocho78 days ago
Ebro Darden with a beard, glasses, and a cap smiles at an event with a sunset background.
Music

Ebro Says Booking Guests Is Harder Without Hot 97: 'People Are Acting Different'

Ebro opens up about the challenges of booking guests in the digital era, saying artists and longtime contacts “act different” now that he’s no longer backed by Hot 97.

Mark Elibert104 days ago
Split image. Left: The Kid Mero wearing in a black hat, hoodie, sitting at the Hot 97 studio while speaking into a microphone. Right: a still from DJ Akademiks' livestream, sitting in a gaming chair and in front of a microphone.
Music

The Kid Mero Rips Akademiks Live on Hot 97: ‘You Don’t Want No Smoke With Nobody, Especially Me'

Mero addressed Akademiks live on the air following a heated social media exchange over the weekend.

Alex Ocho115 days ago
Split image. Left: Akademiks wears a black t-shirt and cap. Right: The Kid Mero on the right wears a black jacket and cap.
Music

The Kid Mero Responds After Akademiks Calls Him a ‘DEI Hire’: ‘Fat F*ckin Loser Dog’

Akademiks recently criticized Mero and his Hot 97 predecessor, Ebro Darden, during a livestream.

Alex Ocho116 days ago
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(L-R) N.O.R.E., Peter Rosenberg and The Kid Mero.
Music

Peter Rosenberg Believes N.O.R.E. Sent 'Shots' at Him With The Kid Mero Take

"It's the first time in a long time that New York radio sound like New York," the 'Drink Champs' host and rapper said of Mero's new Hot 97 show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams124 days ago
Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam, known as Akon performs live at Soho garden as Luxury Real Estate Developer Leos launches its Leos Royal project.
Music

Akon Plans to Sell Hair Units: 'They Sell More Than Wigs'

The R&B and pop vocalist started wearing a hairpiece after noticing gradual hair loss.

Jaelani Turner-Williams127 days ago
Angela Yee attends Power 105.1 Power Sessions 2025 on December 13, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Angela Yee Says She Had a 'Great Run' on 'The Breakfast Club,' Wanted to 'Grow'

The media personality explained that she wanted to curate her own shows apart from 'The Breakfast Club.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams155 days ago
Joe Budden and The Kid Mero in casual attire and hats, standing against different backgrounds. One wears a white shirt and red cap, the other a black shirt and cap.
Pop Culture

Joe Budden Reacts to Mero Replacing Ebro on Hot 97 Mornings: 'Where the F*ck Everybody Else?'

Budden called Mero a real New Yorker who “speaks to the city."

Mark Elibert183 days ago
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The Kid Mero; Hot 97 logo.
Music

The Kid Mero To Take Over Hot 97’s Morning Slot After ‘Ebro in the Morning’ Cancellation

Mero succeeds 'Ebro in the Morning,' which was cancelled in December after a nearly 13-year run.

Alex Ocho185 days ago
Ebro Darden attends as Teyana Taylor celebrates her Escape Room album and short film release.
Music

Ebro Shuts Down Narrative That He 'Killed' New York Hip-Hop

Hot 97's 'Ebro in the Morning' was canceled after 13 years earlier this month.

Jose Martinez199 days ago

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