Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison. Bobby was released from the Clinton Correctional Facility just before 8:30 local time on Tuesday morning, TMZ was the first to report. Complex confirmed the news via New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records.

As previously reported, Bobby was made eligible for conditional release, meaning he will serve the remainder of his sentence under community supervision until the maximum expiration date of Feb. 23, 2026. Conditions of such a release, which are imposed by the Board of Parole or an assigned parole officer, include not leaving any area defined in writing by a parole officer without permission.

Prior to the release, Bobby shared a message with fans on Instagram.

“Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me,” the message shared on his behalf said. “I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.”

Quavo announced in an interview with Billboard on Monday his plan to personally escort Bobby from the correctional facility in New York. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda,” the Migos member told the publication. “I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir.” Video also emerged of him giving a huge cash gift to Rowdy Rebel as a belated welcome home present.

Also on Monday, Bobby’s IG shared a King of New York clip featuring Christopher Walken as drug lord Frank White:

Back in September of 2016, the celebrated “Hot N***a” and “Bobby Bitch” artist told Complex he accepted a plea deal—which saw himself, Rebel, and co-defendant Nicholas McCoy pleading guilty to fourth-degree conspiracy to criminally possess a weapon and second-degree criminal weapons possession—in an effort to help his friend Rowdy.

“I did it for Rowdy,” he said at the time. “They offered me five [years] and offered Rowdy 12. They said the only way they’ll give him seven is if I took seven, too. So, you know, I had to take one for the dawg.”

The handling of this case has been criticized, including by Bobby himself, with concerns having been repeatedly raised about Bobby’s public figure status affecting his chance at getting fair treatment from prosecutors. Concerns have also been raised about authorities’ attempts to zero in on artistic expression. In 2014, for example, James Essig of the New York Police Department claimed at a press conference that Bobby’s musical output was “almost life a real-life document of what they were doing on the street.”

As for Bobby’s plans moving forward, his mother Leslie Pollard told TMZ earlier this week that her son will first enjoy some quality family time before easing himself back into the creative process. Directly after his release, video emerged of Bobby and Leslie on a celebratory call: