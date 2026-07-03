Featured
The father of seven—four of which were born in the last year—chatted about his family before the launch of his self-titled daytime talk show.Brenton Blanchet
People are commenting on Kim Kardashian's inclusion as a guest host for the upcoming season of 'Saturday Night Live,' including actress Debra Messing.Jordan Rose
Sports
Malika Andrews to Replace Rachel Nichols for ESPN’s Daily Basketball Coverage, Will Host 'NBA Today'
ESPN has announced that Malika Andrews will anchor the network’s new weekday basketball show, 'NBA Today,' which will air starting October 18.Brad Callas
Pastor Bob Enyart of Denver Bible Church claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was tested on “cells of aborted babies." He has since died of the virus.Brenton Blanchet