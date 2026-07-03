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Saturday Night Live's Michael Che in a suit on a news set with images of Lester Holt and Joy Reid labeled "ANCHOR AND HOSTS LEAVING."
Pop Culture

Michael Che Jokes on 'SNL' About Being NBC's Last Black News Anchor

The 'Weekend Update' co-anchor joked about being the last nonwhite primetime anchor at the network after Joy Reid's firing and Lester Holt's exit.

Alex Ocho502 days ago
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Calls ‘Devil’ Jason Whitlock 'Worse Than a White Supremacist' in 45-Minute Takedown

"He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good fatass human being I have ever known in my life," said the 'First Take' host, who called his pastor to apologize in advance for everything he was about to "finally" say.

Jose Martinez919 days ago
jon stewart returns to tds with roy wood
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Returns to 'The Daily Show' in Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit to Offer Guest Host Roy Wood Jr. Some Guidance

'The Daily Show' already had a layup on Tuesday with Trump’s arraignment, but guest host Roy Wood Jr. still came with a Jon Stewart-shaped ace up his sleeve.

Zach Dionne1200 days ago
Kodak Black performs at Rolling Loud Miami
Music

Kodak Black Shares Appreciation for Charlamagne tha God Calling Him the GOAT

On the latest episode of his 'Brilliant Idiots' podcast, Charlamagne tha God praised Kodak Black as "the GOAT," comparing the Florida rapper to Kendrick Lamar.

Brad Callas1264 days ago
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What You Need to Know, recaps the Oscars on Monday, March 28, 2022 on ABC
Pop Culture

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reportedly Exiting 'GMA' Following Romance

Following the public revelation of their romance, 'Good Morning America' anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have reportedly severed ties with ABC.

Joe Price1267 days ago
Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Pop Culture

Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Monologue Reportedly Left HFPA President 'Shocked and Upset’

Insiders claim Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne was left feeling "shocked and upset" upon hearing Carmichael's critical monologue.

Jose Martinez1276 days ago
andrew garfield red carpet video
Pop Culture

Andrew Garfield’s Flirty Red Carpet Interview With Comedian Goes Viral

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' actor had a way with words during his interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg at the 2023 Golden Globes. The clip has since gone viral.

Dayna Haffenden1281 days ago
Photograph of Trevor Noah hosting The Grammys
Music

Trevor Noah Will Host the Grammys for the Third Consecutive Year

Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammys for his third consecutive year. Just last week, he said goodbye to 'The Daily Show' after seven years.

taramhdvn1310 days ago
Steve Burns photographed at NYC Thanksgiving parade
Pop Culture

‘Blue’s Clues’ Star Steve Burns: ‘I Was Struggling With Severe Clinical Depression the Whole Time'

In a new interview, former 'Blue's Clues' star Steve Burns opened up about his how he struggled with depression while he was making the show.

tara mahadevan1338 days ago
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James Corden photographed during an FYC event.
Pop Culture

James Corden Banned From NYC's Balthazar for Being 'Most Abusive Customer,' Owner Backtracks After Apology

Owner Keith McNally extended forgiveness hours after calling Corden "a tiny Cretin of a man" and "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers."

Jose Martinez1369 days ago
Nick Cannon welcomes another child
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Is Now a Father of 10 as He and Brittany Bell Welcome Third Child Together

In a post shared on Instagram, the always prolific Nick Cannon announced that he and Brittany Snow have welcomed their third child together.

Joe Price1386 days ago
Trevor Noah on Daily Show talking exit
Pop Culture

Trevor Noah Sets 'The Daily Show' Exit Date (UPDATE)

Noah told his studio audience that he plans to step down after seven years hosting the Comedy Central staple, a gig he took over from Jon Stewart.

Zach Dionne1387 days ago
Charlamagne, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy
Music

Angela Yee Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ to Host Her Own Show, Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy Will Remain (UPDATE)

The Power 105.1 FM morning show kicked off in 2010 and quickly became an iconic New York City hip-hop institution. Tuesday's episode featured all three hosts.

Zach Dionne1438 days ago
Wendy Williams claims she's married
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Insists She Married an NYPD Officer After Her Rep Issues Denial

The former TV host indicated that she tied the knot with an NYPD officer. Her representative, however, denied that was the case—which she has since disputed.

Joshua Espinoza1444 days ago
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Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson Have Reportedly Been Asked to Host the Emmys
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Rock Have Reportedly Been Asked to Host the Emmys

Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson were two noteworthy names reportedly approached about taking up the hosting gig of this year's Primetime Emmys.

Jose Martinez1491 days ago
Wendy Williams attends ceremony honoring her with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Pop Culture

'The Wendy Williams Show' Airing Final Episode This Week After 13 Seasons

After 13 years in syndication, 'The Wendy Williams Show' will officially come to an end this week when the daytime talk show airs its series finale.

Brad Callas1494 days ago
Seth and Post Malone go day drinking together on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Music

Watch Post Malone and Seth Meyers Go Day Drinking Together

Following the release of his new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache,' Post Malone stopped by 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' ​​​​​​​to go day drinking.

Joe Price1500 days ago

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