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One of the most powerful voices in rap news belongs to someone you'll never see. We tracked down the anonymous man behind Kurrco to see how he runs his operation.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Complex's fourth annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking is here. And in a year with no dominant stars and no breakout moments, the people shaping rap's conversation matter more than ever.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Here are some of the truths about hip-hop fans only admit behind closed doors.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Nobis recently became the official outerwear partner for the Ultra and the Defiant, outfitting them with luxury jackets and helping to boost their profile.Calum Marsh