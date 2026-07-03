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Two men standing side by side. DJ Akademiks, left, wears a cap and jacket, and Drake, right, wears glasses and a black jacket.
Music

DJ Akademiks Suggests Drake Congratulated Him on Topping Complex’s Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings

Akademiks, who placed at the top of the list, compared himself and the rapper to "Shaq and Kobe."

Joe Price72 days ago
(L-R) Anthony Fantano and Drake.
Music

Anthony Fantano Can't Believe People Thought His Fake Drake 'Iceman' News Was True

The famous music critic said that his decision to tell fans Drizzy's album was dropping within a 36 hour window was part of a "social experiment."

Will Lavin84 days ago
Split image. Left: Al B. Sure! performing in a suit and hat. Right: Diddy in a red outfit with sunglasses and a large necklace.
Music

Consulting Firm Slams 'False' Al B. Sure Claims, Says They 'Never Provided Any Services to Diddy'

The singer had purported that Diddy hired a firm to scrub headlines and bury stories about Porter's 2018 death.

Alex Ocho346 days ago
Tyler, the Creator, wearing a brown jacket and "le FLEUR" cap, smiles at a DJ Drama event backdrop.
Pop Culture

Tyler, the Creator Criticizes Podcast Boom: ‘Everybody With a Mic Is Crazy… We Need Electricians’

He did give a shout-out to Deante Kyle and Recho Omondi's respective platforms.

tara mahadevan390 days ago
(L-R) Ryan Clark and Stephen A. Smith.
Sports

Ryan Clark Says Stephen A. Smith Snub Inspired His Move Into Media: 'He Didn't Mention Me'

After Smith failed to name Clark as one of his media successors, he lit a fire under the retired NFL star.

Jaelani Turner-Williams415 days ago
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A tweet by Ben Stiller questioning a Variety headline about a movie's $60 million opening.
Pop Culture

Ben Stiller, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Defend ‘Sinners’ Amid Conversation About Its Box Office Success

Ryan Coogler's vampire thriller has grossed $63.5 million at the global box office.

tara mahadevan453 days ago
A man is sitting in a chair with his arms raised, speaking into a microphone. The background has colorful vertical stripes.
Music

'It Is What It Is' Mocks Elliott Wilson After His Cam'ron Criticism

"Why is he a sports journalist? Because he has an opinion?” Wilson recently said of Cam.

Trace William Cowen562 days ago
Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia
Music

Brianna LaPaglia Addresses Zach Bryan's 'Deafening' Silence Following Abuse Allegations

She previously accused him of emotional abuse during their relationship.

Trey Alston609 days ago
Punch, Elliott Wilson, Joe Budden
Music

Here's How Joe Budden, Elliott Wilson Responded to Punch's Opinion on Hip-Hop Journalism

Last week, Terrence 'Punch' Henderson said "only a few real ones left" in hip-hop journalism, sparking a debate after Kendrick Lamar appeared on the 'Harper's Bazaar' cover.

tara mahadevan629 days ago
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Skip Bayless, wearing a sleek suit and turtleneck, attends an event
Sports

Skip Bayless Confirms He's Leaving ‘Undisputed' (UPDATE)

The 72-year-old has been with the sports talk show on FS1 since its premiere in 2016.

Alex Ocho732 days ago
Two women eating burritos at a sports event on the left; a person smiling at the camera on the right
Sports

TikToker Says ESPN Invited Harassment From 'F*cking Creeps' by Sexualizing Her Eating Ice Cream on TV

ESPN's cameras focused on the woman and her friend licking ice cream for an extended moment.

Mark Elibert750 days ago
Man in blazer over graphic tee at music event, with a solar eclipse graphic on right side
Music

Defiant Joey Badass Vows to Look at Solar Eclipse Again But Will He Wear Protective Glasses?

Someone check on Joey. Back in 2017, rumors spread that the '1999' rapper suffered eye damage from looking at that year's eclipse.

tara mahadevan831 days ago
Chris Brown wearing a hat and a gold chain, with people in the background
Music

Chris Brown Says He's Doesn't Care About Mainstream Acceptance

The singer had an issue during NBA All-Star Weekend where his invite to the celebrity game was rescinded.

Mark Elibert859 days ago
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