Sean “Diddy” Combs is a man of many monikers. But, he’s decided to make his latest alias part of his government name.

On Monday, Diddy shared his new driver’s license. This Florida state-issued card revealed that Diddy will officially be known as Sean Love Combs.

“Look what I just got in the mail today,” Diddy wrote. “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.”

In 2017, Diddy announced that he was once again changing his name to Love aka Brother Love because he’s felt a change in the way he carries himself.

“I’m just not who I am before,” he said in a video announcing the name change. “I’m something different. So, my new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.”

The music mogul reportedly wanted to make things official by filing the legal documents to change his middle name to Love in October 2019. He’s also updated his signature to a creative way to incorporate Love into his autographs which he shared with his followers as well.