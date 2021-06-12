In an interview with Real 92.3, Quavo revealed that he and Pop Smoke had a very special relationship leading up to his death.

“That was important, know what I’m saying,” he said when asked how important It was for Pop and Juice WRLD to appear on Culture III. “I had a relationship with Pop Smoke, we had a relationship with Pop Smoke, and it was just, important. We had so many records, me and him was bout to make an album. So I just felt like I had to put Pop on there. Rest in Peace to my dawg Pop, we just made so much good music. Us on a New York drill beat is just like, magic.” Pop appeared on Culture III’s “Light It Up.”



The group was also asked in the interview whether they almost signed to Kanye West, which the trio quickly dismissed as a rumor. “False news,” Quavo said. “It was a management deal. It wasn’t no official.” Culture III, which is projected to sell between 125-135k and is currently on track to be the number two album in the country, also included guest appearances from Future, Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, and Polo G. The latter’s third album Hall of Fame is projected to beat out Migos for the number one spot this week and sell between 165 and 175k. This would be Polo G’s first-ever number one album and comes on the heels of his unfortunate arrest last night. Cops arrested the rapper in Miami as he was leaving his album release party, and charged him with battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief.