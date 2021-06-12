Both Polo G and the Migos released highly anticipated albums this week, and both are projected to do some serious numbers.

Polo G released Hall of Fame on Friday, his follow-up to 2020’s uber-successful album The Goat, which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 charts. Meanwhile, Migos closed out their Culture trilogy with Culture III, another highly anticipated album that serves as their first collective effort since taking solo routes in 2018.

It’s looking like Polo G will beat out the Migos for the top spot this week, as Hall of Fame is currently on pace to sell between 165 and 175k, while Culutre III is projected to come in at a strong second, selling anywhere between 125-135k. This marks Polo G’s first #1 record ever and comes on the heels of his unfortunate arrest last night.

The rapper was arrested late last night in Miami after his album release party and was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 8 a.m. on Saturday on charges of battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief, according to Miami Herald. His mother and manager Stacia Mac bonded out Polo G and eight other people in his circle, including Polo’s sister Leilani.

Mac shared the news on Instagram and claimed police “made it difficult for her to check on her children” and “stopped them because they were driving while Black.” Miami police didn’t respond to the Herald’s request to elaborate, instead tweeting that it was merely “aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile.”