Quando Rondo addressed the death threats he’s faced because of his connection to the death of King Von. During a recent interview with ALL AROUND TV, Rondo said that he’s not letting the death threats affect him.

“However some shit come to me, that’s how I’m about to go about that shit,” Rondo said. “Death threat all you want to, bro, f*ck that shit, that’s just some words, my n***a. Go do an action.”

Rondo went on to say that no matter what happens, he’s going to be with his young daughter. “I’m going home to my daughter and if I didn’t, God called me,” he added. “But I’m going home to my daughter.”

Rondo has surrounded himself with people who also firmly believe in protecting themselves as well as protecting the brand that is Quando Rondo. This was evident when his friend, Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks allegedly shot King Von during an altercation between their respective crews..

“You the brand, I’m about to protect you by any means necessary,” Rondo said after putting himself in his friend’s shoes during another clip from the interview. “But then I protected that brand and showed something that all these rappers rap about, my n***a. … Now everybody mad. But y’all still going around glorifying these n***as? There ain’t no telling if these n***as really like that for real.”

Timothy Leeks has since been charged with Von’s murder and was released from Fulton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.