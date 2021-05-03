Quando Rondo and his team were shot at in his home state of Georgia, TMZ reported on Monday.

According to law enforcement sources, Quando and his entourage were shot at early on Sunday morning in Blackshear, Georgia. The rapper and his associates were in a convenience store parking lot near the highway when shots rang out. Police can state that at least one person in Quando’s camp was wounded. The injured man was shot in the hand and taken to a local hospital to be treated. A rep for Quando Rondo confirmed through management that the rapper is OK following the incident.

The local law enforcement claims that Quando and his crew were not loitering in the parking lot or stationary for a long time. It seems like the rapper and the large entourage were making a quick stop after performing at a club that was around 10 minutes from the scene. Once they pulled into the parking lot, the shots seemed to have started. Currently, it is unclear what sparked the gunfire.

This isn’t the first time a Quando Rondo show has been associated with violence or potential violence. Following the incident that claimed King Von’s life, several of Rondo’s shows were canceled by local and state officials due to threats of violence.