King Von’s suspected killer is reportedly nearing his release from jail.

According to Fulton County Court records obtained by XXL magazine, Timothy Leeks was recently granted $100,000 bond. Though county data doesn’t list a release date for Leeks, Quando Rondo has already posted a “welcome back” message for his associate, who goes by the stage name Lul Tim.

Senior Public Information Officer Tracy Flanagan, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department, told XXL that Leeks was still behind bars as of Saturday afternoon, but confirmed he has “a $100,000 bond and must be fitted with an ankle monitor” upon his release.

The report comes more than four months after Leeks was charged in connection to Von’s fatal shooting. The deadly incident occurred on Nov. 6, 2020, outside an Atlanta nightclub, where an altercation between two groups quickly escalated into gunfire. Von was among those who sustained gunshot wounds and was immediately transferred to a hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Leeks also sustained wounds during the Nov. 6 shootout and remained at Atlanta’s Grady Hospital for two weeks receiving treatment. He was taken into custody during his recovery and booked into Fulton County Jail immediately after his hospital release.

Quando, who was involved in the Nov. 6 altercation, has repeatedly shown support for Leeks on social media. He’s referred to the suspected murderer as his “brother” and has expressed gratitude for his loyalty.

Sources close to Quando previously told TMZ that the rapper and his crew were acting in self-defense on the night of the shooting. Johnny Harris, 21, and Kevin Jones, 23, were also charged in the incident.