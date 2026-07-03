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Dave Chappelle Drops F-Bomb Live on CNN, Making Broadcast Awkward
He apologized soon afterward.
Drake Attempts to Debunk Drake Curse by Pointing to Raptors’ NBA Championship
Drake also went head and blamed the Toronto Maple Leafs loss on Justin Bieber.
Drake Celebrates Winning Bet On Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl: 'I Won A Million Dollars'
Drizzy went on Instagram Stories after the Super Bowl to celebrate the winning bet.
Ari Fletcher Says She Lets Her and G Herbo’s Son Curse: 'I Feel Like It's a Way to Express Himself'
She said that he isn't allowed to curse at her, however.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Dismisses 'Seinfeld Curse' as ‘So Moronic’
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won 10 Emmys—many for her role as Selina Meyer on HBO's 'Veep'—since the illustrious 'Seinfeld' came to an end in 1998.
Drake Shares Hilarious Clip of Himself Rooting for Eagles After Placing Bet on Chiefs
Drake reveals he used the power of the “reverse curse” to ensure that his bet on the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII was a successful one.
President Says 'No One F*cks With a Biden' on Hot Mic in Florida
During a conversation with Fort Myers Beach mayor Ray Murphy, the president was recorded on a hot mic assuring that "no one f*cks with a Biden."
Will Smith Looks Back on Being Mocked as ‘Soft’ Over His Rap Music: ‘I Hated That’
Will Smith joins David Letterman for a recorded-before-the-Oscars interview during which his early musical career is discussed, including its lack of profanity.
Kenan Thompson Addresses Samuel L. Jackson's Claim of Getting Him ‘Banned’ From ‘SNL’ Over F-Bomb Incident
Kenan Thompson is setting the record straight after Samuel L. Jackson joked about having been "banned" from 'SNL' for an f-bomb incident back in 2012.
Post Malone Talks About Seeing a UFO and His String of Bad Luck After Opening a Cursed Object
Post Malone appeared on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' where he talked about his beliefs in ghosts and aliens, and why he thinks he saw a UFO.
Watch the Trailer for Nicolas Cage's Netflix Docuseries 'History of Swear Words' (UPDATE)
Nicolas Cage has a new show coming to Netflix, and it will feature him breaking down the history of some of the English language's most common swear words.
Trump Tells Iran Not to ‘F*ck Around With Us’ on Radio Show
During his appearance on Rush Limbaugh's radio show on Friday, Donald Trump opted to use an F-bomb while discussing U.S. relations with Iran.
Zoo Splits Up Parrots Because They Kept Swearing Around Each Other
The UK's Lincolnshire Wildlife Park had to move five parrots from an exhibit because they wouldn't stop swearing when they were around each other.
Disney+ Finally Has a Live-Action 'X-Men' Movie and Fans Are Surprised it Isn't Censored
There's finally a live-action 'X-Men' film available to stream on Disney+, and surprisingly it's arrived without edits to its more mature content.
Joaquin Phoenix Cuts Through the Noise With Heavily Censored Golden Globes Speech
Joaquin won for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in 'Joker,' using his acceptance speech to mock private jets and more.
'Drake Curse' Claims Soccer Club, Prompting Team to Ban Taking Pictures with Him
The latest victims of the curse suffered their worst loss in 10 years.
Confused Ja Rule Curses Kings, Says Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Is Leaving Sacramento
Ja Rule tried to channel the powers of the Based God by cursing the Sacramento Kings, but mistakenly believed Karl-Anthony Towns plays for them, too.
‘Drake Curse’-Fearing Timberwolves Ask Drizzy Not to Wear Team Merch
The Minnesota Timberwolves have requested that Drake not wear any of the team's gear to avoid the dreaded "Drake Curse" plaguing teams left and right.