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Dave Chappelle
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Drops F-Bomb Live on CNN, Making Broadcast Awkward

He apologized soon afterward.

Trey Alston14 days ago
Drake
Sports

Drake Attempts to Debunk Drake Curse by Pointing to Raptors’ NBA Championship

Drake also went head and blamed the Toronto Maple Leafs loss on Justin Bieber.

tara mahadevan424 days ago
Music

Drake Celebrates Winning Bet On Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl: 'I Won A Million Dollars'

Drizzy went on Instagram Stories after the Super Bowl to celebrate the winning bet.

Erik Leijon887 days ago
The cast of "Seinfeld" plays with Screen Actors Guild award.
Pop Culture

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Dismisses 'Seinfeld Curse' as ‘So Moronic’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won 10 Emmys—many for her role as Selina Meyer on HBO's 'Veep'—since the illustrious 'Seinfeld' came to an end in 1998.

Jose Martinez1165 days ago
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Drake image for news story lead
Music

Drake Shares Hilarious Clip of Himself Rooting for Eagles After Placing Bet on Chiefs

Drake reveals he used the power of the “reverse curse” to ensure that his bet on the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII was a successful one.

Jose Martinez1248 days ago
Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.
Life

President Says 'No One F*cks With a Biden' on Hot Mic in Florida

During a conversation with Fort Myers Beach mayor Ray Murphy, the president was recorded on a hot mic assuring that "no one f*cks with a Biden."

Jose Martinez1382 days ago
Will Smith is pictured on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Will Smith Looks Back on Being Mocked as ‘Soft’ Over His Rap Music: ‘I Hated That’

Will Smith joins David Letterman for a recorded-before-the-Oscars interview during which his early musical career is discussed, including its lack of profanity.

Trace William Cowen1516 days ago
Kenan Thompson looks directly into camera 1 on The Tonight Show
Pop Culture

Kenan Thompson Addresses Samuel L. Jackson's Claim of Getting Him ‘Banned’ From ‘SNL’ Over F-Bomb Incident

Kenan Thompson is setting the record straight after Samuel L. Jackson joked about having been "banned" from 'SNL' for an f-bomb incident back in 2012.

Trace William Cowen1520 days ago
posty aliens
Music

Post Malone Talks About Seeing a UFO and His String of Bad Luck After Opening a Cursed Object

Post Malone appeared on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' where he talked about his beliefs in ghosts and aliens, and why he thinks he saw a UFO.

tara mahadevan1992 days ago
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Nicolas Cage
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Nicolas Cage's Netflix Docuseries 'History of Swear Words' (UPDATE)

Nicolas Cage has a new show coming to Netflix, and it will feature him breaking down the history of some of the English language's most common swear words.

Joe Price2047 days ago
donald trump
Life

Trump Tells Iran Not to ‘F*ck Around With Us’ on Radio Show

During his appearance on Rush Limbaugh's radio show on Friday, Donald Trump opted to use an F-bomb while discussing U.S. relations with Iran.

Joe Price2108 days ago
African Grey Parrot (Psittacus erithacus) in cages
Life

Zoo Splits Up Parrots Because They Kept Swearing Around Each Other

The UK's Lincolnshire Wildlife Park had to move five parrots from an exhibit because they wouldn't stop swearing when they were around each other.

Gavin Evans2118 days ago
Hugh Jackman
Pop Culture

Disney+ Finally Has a Live-Action 'X-Men' Movie and Fans Are Surprised it Isn't Censored

There's finally a live-action 'X-Men' film available to stream on Disney+, and surprisingly it's arrived without edits to its more mature content.

Joe Price2199 days ago
joker
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Cuts Through the Noise With Heavily Censored Golden Globes Speech

Joaquin won for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in 'Joker,' using his acceptance speech to mock private jets and more.

Trace William Cowen2385 days ago
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drake sports soccer jersey
Sports

'Drake Curse' Claims Soccer Club, Prompting Team to Ban Taking Pictures with Him

The latest victims of the curse suffered their worst loss in 10 years.

Kyle Shokeye2650 days ago
Ja Rule
Sports

Confused Ja Rule Curses Kings, Says Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Is Leaving Sacramento

Ja Rule tried to channel the powers of the Based God by cursing the Sacramento Kings, but mistakenly believed Karl-Anthony Towns plays for them, too.

Jose Martinez2699 days ago
Drake
Sports

‘Drake Curse’-Fearing Timberwolves Ask Drizzy Not to Wear Team Merch

The Minnesota Timberwolves have requested that Drake not wear any of the team's gear to avoid the dreaded "Drake Curse" plaguing teams left and right.

Mike DeStefano2745 days ago

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