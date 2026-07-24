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Latest Stories

New Ted Bundy Murder Victim Identified 50 Years After Her Death
Life

DNA Finally Links Ted Bundy to 1974 Murder of Utah Teen

New forensic tech cracked a 50-year-old cold case, finally naming 17-year-old Laura Ann Aime as one of Bundy’s confirmed Utah victims.

Bernadette Giacomazzo114 days ago
A wooden gavel and sound block on a dark surface, symbolizing justice or legal proceedings.
Life

Kouri Richins Jury Foreperson Speaks Out After 3-Hour Guilty Verdict: 'It Was So Odd'

The foreperson described a swift, unanimous decision, saying the jury entered deliberations ‘fully loaded’ after weeks of testimony.

Helen Storms128 days ago
'RHOSLC' Fans Won't See Mary Cosby's Son's Funeral This Season
Pop Culture

'RHOSLC' Fans Won't See Mary Cosby's Son's Funeral This Season

Why Bravo kept cameras away, which Housewives showed up in Utah, and how Mary Cosby is coping after Robert Jr.’s sudden death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo137 days ago
Utah Serial Killer Arrested After 3 Women Found Dead on Hiking Trail
Life

Suspect Arrested After 3 Women Found Dead Near Utah Hiking Trail

Authorities arrested a 22-year-old Iowa man after three women were found dead near a hiking trail and residence in Wayne County, Utah.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
Robert Cosby Jr. Got New Domestic Violence Charges Two Days Before Death
Pop Culture

Robert Cosby Jr. Faced New Felony Assault Charges Days Before His Death

Court records, alleged abuse details, and a new arrest warrant shed light on the final weeks of the ‘RHOSLC’ star’s 23-year-old son.

Bernadette Giacomazzo148 days ago
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'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Breaks Silence on Son's Death: 'Grateful For Your Prayers'
Pop Culture

'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Breaks Silence Following Son’s Death: 'Grateful for Your Prayers'

In a rare statement, the 'Real Housewives' star opened up about Robert Jr.’s final days, his legal struggles, and the unanswered questions around his death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
Hands of arrested businessman wearing handcuffs
Pop Culture

Squatty Potty Founder Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Child Abuse Material Case

Prosecutors allege Robert Edwards received explicit images involving minors; he remains in custody pending a detention hearing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Mary Cosby's Son, Robert Cosby Jr., Dead at 23
Pop Culture

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Mary Cosby's Son, Robert Cosby Jr., Dead at 23

Salt Lake City police launch death investigation after emergency crews respond to reported overdose involving Mary Cosby’s 23-year-old son.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
A person squeezing a lime wedge into a copper Moscow Mule mug on a wooden surface.
Life

Mom Accused of Poisoning Husband, Then Publishing Grief Book, Goes to Trial

Kouri Richins, who is accused of killing her husband with a poisoned Moscow mule, is headed to trial.

Helen Storms164 days ago
Man Arrested at Sundance CAA Party for Racially Motivated Attack on Sen. Maxwell Frost
Pop Culture

Man Arrested at Sundance CAA Party for Allegedly Punching Sen. Maxwell Frost

Park City police say Christian Young bragged about 'how proud he was to be white' before allegedly punching Frost.

Bernadette Giacomazzo181 days ago
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Utah Tech player Chance Trujillo.
Sports

Watch Utah Tech Player Punch Opponent Who Dunked on Him During Game

It's unclear at this time what repercussions Utah Tech basketball player Chance Trujillo will face following the incident.

tara mahadevan231 days ago
Charlie Kirk in a "FREEDOM" shirt stands among a crowd outdoors. People are gathered around, some wearing sunglasses. A banner reads "CHANGE MY MIND."
Life

Charlie Kirk Shooting: Cops Say Man Who Falsely Confessed Wanted to 'Draw Attention' From Suspect

The man was reportedly booked on obstruction of justice and sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Trace William Cowen311 days ago
A man holding a microphone speaks to a crowd at an outdoor event. People in the background are taking photos and videos.
Life

Charlie Kirk Shooting: Bullet Casing Allegedly Engraved With 'If You Read This You Are Gay LMAO'

Trump said earlier Friday that the suspect had been caught thanks to a minister and the individual's father.

Trace William Cowen316 days ago
Charlie Kirk
Life

State Department Cautions 'Foreigners' About 'Praising' Charlie Kirk's Death

The right-wing media personality was fatally shot on Wednesday in Utah.

tara mahadevan316 days ago
Charlie Kirk debates with students at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire.
Life

Charlie Kirk Was Discussing Mass Shootings and Gang Violence When He Was Shot in the Neck

He was asked if he knew how many mass shooters there have been in the past 10 years.

Kris Seavers317 days ago
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CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Life

Charlie Kirk Shot, Slumps Over During Event at Utah Valley University, Video Appears to Show

The right-wing media personality and Turning Point USA co-founder was hosting a political event in Utah.

Joe Price317 days ago

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