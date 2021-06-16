Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album is on the way.

The late rapper’s manager, Rico Beats, took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that Pop’s next project is almost finished.

“Pop Album 95% loading the f$&k up,” Rico captioned a Photoshopped picture of himself as Scottie Pippen, Pop Smoke as Michael Jordan and Victor Victor CEO Steven Victor as coach Phil Jackson.

The announcement arrives just two weeks after Steven Victor confirmed via Twitter Pop’s second posthumous album was still in the works.

Meanwhile, last week Quavo revealed that he and Pop had been working on a collaborative project before the Brooklyn rapper’s tragic death.

“I had a relationship with Pop Smoke, we had a relationship with Pop Smoke, and it was just, important,” Quavo told Real 92.3. “We had so many records, me and him was bout to make an album. So I just felt like I had to put Pop on there [Culture III’s “Light It Up”]. Rest in Peace to my dawg Pop, we just made so much good music. Us on a New York drill beat is just like, magic.”

Released last summer, Pop Smoke’s posthumously released debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, earned the late rapper five awards at last month’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards: top new artist, top rap artist, top rap male artist, top Billboard 200 album, and top rap album.

Stay tuned as we await more details on Pop’s second posthumous project.