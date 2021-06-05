New Pop Smoke material is on the way.

The late rapper’s manager, Steven Victor, took to Twitter on Friday to confirm a second posthumous album was still in the works. The music executive didn’t provide any new information, but included the project in list of upcoming releases, alongside the Nigo album and the long-awaited follow-up to Pusha-T’s Daytona.

Victor has been teasing another Pop project since last summer, around the time we received the rapper’s posthumously released debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. He confirmed the upcoming material in his Instagram comments, where a fan had expressed his need for more Pop classics “down the line.”

“There will be,” Victor responded, before announcing plans to release Pop’s collaborative project with Rico Beats, AXL, and 808 Melo.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon garnered multiple awards and platinum certifications since his release last July. The project—which included features by DaBaby, Future, Roddy Ricch, and 50 Cent—arrived less than five months after Pop was fatally shot in Los Angeles at age 20.

50 Cent, who executive produced Pop’s debut studio album, said he and Victor have discussed the late rapper’s next project, but wasn’t sure if he’d be involved this time around.

“Steven [Victor] was originally Pop’s manager and the label person that he was signed to,” Fif told Kris Kaylin last month. “He talked to me about the new record, and I’m not sure if I’ll participate with this, that record. I just wanted to make sure that his record did what it was supposed to. My interaction with Pop was like he was looking at me like I could tell him the right way to go, and that everything would work based on what I was saying.”

Stay tuned as we await more details on Pop’s second posthumous project.