“Something Special”

Produced by Duro

Shivam Pandya: “Something Special” is the cover of Tamia’s “So Into You.” We all knew Tamia’s voice and what that sounded like, but hearing his version where he was able to update it and make it his own, it didn’t feel like a cover song. It didn’t feel like he was just copying. It was something that he owned, and it became fully his.

Benjamin Lust: Pop spent, like, five hours one day when we were in L.A. really making it perfect. He was like, “No, I want this ad-lib here, I want this drop here.” It was one of the first times when he really just took complete ownership of the mastering of his product. He had real different records. He wasn’t afraid to get sensual.

Jess Jackson: I worked with Duro, who is the original producer of Tamia’s “So Into You.” He’s a friend, so I worked with him to obtain the stems for the original master session. Duro had to go to his storage unit and dig through crates of old hard drives and CDs. You’re talking 15-year-old systems.

Ken “Duro” Ifill (producer): I actually spent about four hours going through old hard drives and DVD backups, and I couldn’t find it. There were one or two more boxes that I knew had stuff in them, but there must have been, like, 10 boxes on top kind of blocking them. According to the inventory sheet, it wasn’t supposed to be in those boxes. But it also wasn’t in the box that it was supposed to be. So I was like, “Fuck it. I’m just going to give it this last shot.” And lo and behold, it was in the second-to-last box under the stack.

Then, when I got the files back to the studio, I realized it’s in Pro Tools 5. If you know anything about Pro Tools, we’re currently on what would be, like, [version] 13. So it just wouldn’t work. I had to find a company that would transfer the files. I got that done and got the files back and put Pop’s vocals into that session.

Jess Jackson: The song is actually in 432 [Hz]. It’s not in 440. It’s not in the Western frequency. I always wondered, “Why does Pop’s vocal sound so sharp on this song? It doesn’t make sense.” I think that’s part of the magic of the original song. It was in 432, and no one ever knew it. I was a DJ in clubs for years, so I knew the song back to front, inside and out. And when he finally sent the stems over, he did a little thing to it where he made the kicks hit a little harder. He modernized it. I think he just drove the bass a little harder, pushed the kick a little harder, and rolled the top end of the hats off a little bit to make it smoother.

Duro: It has a similar feel, but it’s a little bit darker, because that’s what fits with Pop. His delivery and his aura is a lot darker than Fab’s. [Ed. Note: Fabolous rapped on the original “So Into You.”] So I just did some tweaks.

Corey Nutile: I think PnB Rock might have been on the track [at one point]. That’s all I remember.

Duro: When me and [DJ] Clue were kids, we would sample records. I never thought that at some point people would look to records that we created to now sample. We were the kids that were sampling; now we’re the adults that are being sampled.

“What You Know Bout Love”

Produced by Tash

Steven Victor: “What You Know Bout Love” was another one of the earlier songs he had when I first signed him. He was excited about it. I always liked the original sample because it’s the Ginuwine song “Differences.” Pop found that beat on his own on YouTube.

Tash (producer): I posted the beat in 2019. I put it up as a Playboi Carti-type beat. It was just a marketing thing. And then, around October, I saw a snippet of [Pop] dancing to it. But I didn’t know where he got the beat from, because I never spoke to him. I guess it was YouTube.

Steven Victor: This was one of the records that we thought was too big to put out right away. We always wanted it on the album because it was at that level. When Pop talked about the song, he was like, “Yo, this is for when I’m in my love bag.”

Tash: It’s a love song. I sampled the Ginuwine “Differences” song, and he basically flowed on it in a similar way. I was blown away, because I wouldn’t expect him on that type of beat.

“Diana”

Featuring King Combs

Produced by SpunkBigga

SpunkBigga (producer): I used a sample of Playa’s “Cheers 2 U” and just chopped it up. It was actually a record produced by Timbaland, who I used to be a producer for.

Steven Victor: “Diana” was a record that Pop did with King Combs the night before everything happened in L.A. They had a really good relationship, so I wanted to make sure we put that on the album.

SpunkBigga: A close friend of mine, his name is Trump. He’s real close with Pop, and they were in the studio together. He was like, “Check out this record Christian’s working on.” He let him hear it, and Pop was like, “Oh, that beat is fire.” He was like, “That beat, man. I want that beat.”

King Combs: Off the rip, Pop was like, “I know what I’m going to do with you. I’m going to get you on the joint for the ladies.” At first, I wanted to do a drill song with him, on some turnt-up shit, but he was like, ‘Yo, let’s do one like this.” Then it just came together perfectly.

It was a party vibe in the studio. We weren’t recording in a booth, so everybody had to be quiet for a couple seconds while we recorded. When we were done, we went back to partying and playing music.

SpunkBigga: He sent me a rough draft without Christian on it. After Pop passed away, Christian got back on it and put a new verse on it to go along with what Pop did. The one with Christian on it, the final mix, is the best one to me. I love it.

King Combs: He ended up changing a couple bars on his hook and the verse. Then we met up on the night he passed and were in the studio all night. That night, we edited the song. I was listening to it and making sure that it was ready, but then, unfortunately, everything happened. The messed up part about it was we were really getting to know each other that night, for real. We were really just vibing and talking about everything: the video, jewelry, and just life experiences.

Calboy is on the ad-libs, because Calboy was in the studio with Pop Smoke. And then Calboy was going to be on it with us. When we were having talks about putting it out, at first, I was going to put it out on Valentine’s Day. Then he was going to put it out. It was still up in the air, but we both knew that we just wanted to put it out, shoot a video, and just go crazy with it.

Steven Victor: It’s like a young boy love song. It’s a love song that a 19-year-old kid would make, where they’re just kicking game to a shorty.

King Combs: It’s a smooth party song that just gets you in the vibe. You can hit the Woo to it, but it’s also speaking to a girl. It's just a feel-good song.

SpunkBigga: I was one of the producers for the Untouchables back in the days. We put out an album called Let’s Get It On, and I produced the record with Big and Pac on it, and Heavy D. I hate to say, but all these dope stars dying ended up on my production. Pop is another one of those guys, because he changed the sound. The Brooklyn drill sound is a new sound that Pop made popular. And then there’s his voice. Who sounds like Pop Smoke? Nobody on this planet. I’m blessed to be able to work with that man.