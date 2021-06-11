The trilogy is complete.



Four and a half years after the release of Culture, Migos are back with another blockbuster entry in the illustrious series. And right as the world is opening back up after a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions, it really couldn’t have come at a better time.



The 19-song tracklist of Culture III features an impressive collection of A-list stars, ranging from Drake to Cardi B to Pop Smoke. But of course, the main appeal comes from the chemistry between Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. Between the releases of Culture II and Culture III, each member took time to release solo albums of their own, but we’re all excited to hear them trade verses (and ad-libs) with each other again.

After giving this thing a few initial listens, three members of the Complex Music team (Eric Skelton, Andre Gee, and Jessica McKinney) answered a series of questions, including: What’s the best song? Who had the best guest feature? Who won the album? Here are our first impressions of Migos’ new album, Culture III.