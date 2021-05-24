Pop Smoke cleaned house at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, winning five awards at Sunday night’s show: top new artist, top rap artist, top rap male artist, top Billboard 200 album, and top rap album.

50 Cent, who executive produced the late rapper’s posthumously released debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, took to Instagram Sunday night to celebrate Pop’s five awards.

“Pop said he wanted to take his mom to a award show. Mission accomplished!” the 45-year-old rapper captioned a picture of Pop’s mom accepting his awards.

Pop’s mother, Audrey Jackson, took the stage to accept her son’s award for the top Billboard 200 album. Jackson was joined by her other son, Obasi Jackson.

“Thank you to the fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in flesh,” she said. “He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud.”

“He did this so that 14 year olds would not have to kill to prove they are somebody,” Jackson continued. “That is the irony in this, so thank you to the Billboard Awards leadership for honoring my young warrior. Bashar Barakah Jackson, we call your name.”

Pop Smoke was shot and killed on Feb. 19, 2020 during an alleged home invasion. He was 20 years old.