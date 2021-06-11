Fresh off the success of his first No. 1 single “Rapstar,” Chicago rapper Polo G has dropped his feature-stacked new album, Hall of Fame.

The follow-up to his 2020 effort The Goat, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Hall of Fame features ten songs with just Polo G and ten songs with guests. Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, G Herbo, DaBaby, and the Kid LAROI are among those who make an appearance. There’s also an appearance from both the late Pop Smoke and his close friend and collaborator Fivio Foreign on “Clueless.”

Ahead of the release of the record, Polo G sat down for an interview with Complex to talk about the success of “Rapstar,” his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. “I’m really just trying to embrace it and soak it in," he said of his continued rise. "Even though it was something that I manifested, it’s still damn near hard to believe. Because it ain’t like I stepped outside the box. I just made the same natural music that I always make. It’s just that I’m finally getting the recognition that I deserve.”

Listen to Hall of Fame in full above.