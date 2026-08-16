NLE Choppa Gets Baptized and Calls It ‘Gangsta,’ Alleges Pooh Shiesty and NBA YoungBoy Copied Him

NLE Choppa posted a carousel featuring images of his baptism. In the accompanying caption, the Memphis rapper was ecstatic for the new chapter. “Now this GANGSTA ! Baptized In The Spirit Of The Holy Ghost. Thank You Jesus 🙏🏽✝️🙌🏽,” he wrote. “I’m BACK, But Better, A lot Mo Clever… Stormy Days & Bad weather… Christ Was My Umbrella YOU DIG 🖤.”

“See Y’all Seen A Version Of Me Christ Was Still Working On,” he added. “Truth Be Told He’ll Never Be Finished With Me, But this Version Of Self Is Ready I STAMP THAT 💪🏽.”

NLE Choppa also expressed his appreciation for the mother of his son, Miquelle West, writing, “thank you for always being a stand-up mother and NEVER PLAYING KEEP AWAY WITH THIS PRECIOUS BOY.. You are appreciated! And thank you for my suit.”

The “Slut Me Out” rapper then called out artists who he felt bit his style. “IM HYMM, The one they wanna be, the one they copy, n***as ain’t have a Momager & Popager til I came on the scene. Shiesty That Chain Look real close to mine, YB ran off my camo aesthetic after I sent it to em, I’m the reason these boys of this generation wanna own they masters ‘I wanna NLE CHOPPA DEAL’ 16 I was 10Ms up first car was a Cullinan truck while yall was riding hemis & scats nshii man do yo homework on my influence I can write a book about it but that’s enough ego 😂,” he wrote.

He wrapped up the post by asking people not to copy his new hairstyle because NBA YoungBoy stole his last one.

In other recent NLE Choppa news, the rapper called out Pooh Shiesty in a freestyle for Power 106 Los Angeles, rather mildly, and then addressed him on an Instagram Story. “(Pooh Shiesty) showed way to much love to you for you to be talking on my name TO A FEMALE. Imma show you how to be direct, homie. Free you tho tell 30 hit me up.”