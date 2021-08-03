A snippet of The Weeknd’s upcoming track “Take My Breath” was used in a promo for the Tokyo Olympics that featured Team USA track and field stars Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Gabby Thomas.

The After Hours artist shared the clip to social media on Monday night and also revealed that the song will be arriving on Friday, August 6.

It’s not the first time The Weeknd has teased this particular track. Earlier today, he dropped off a visual teaser titled “The Dawn Is Coming” that featured the new song.

“Fuck it … IT STARTS TONIGHT,” The Weeknd wrote on Twitter shortly before sharing “The Dawn Is Coming” teaser.

You can check out the commercial below.