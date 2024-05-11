Kendrick Lamar Gets Special Menu Dish Named After Him at Toronto Restaurant He Mentioned in Drake Diss Track

People have been checking for the restaurant ever since K. Dot mentioned it in his diss track "Euphoria." On the song, Kendrick raps, "I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy, crodie." People took notice and New Ho King saw business hit a high as orders for their fried rice rose tremendously.

Things got even better when Drake filmed scenes of his "Family Matters" response at the restaurant. Owners of the eatery had no choice but to capitalize on the moment, and they did just that, allowing various influencers to record content at the location. One of their biggest moves came from them making the "Kendrick Lamar special."

"We've been selling a lot of fried rice," one server told The Guardian. "A lot. Most people come here to order it."

Despite people in Toronto showing support for Kendrick, there are others who feel the shoutout was just a moment that's not comparable to what the 6 God has done for the city of Toronto.

"He just showed he knows this city—he can make references to specific places," Toronto native Jenny Min said to The Guardian. "At the end of the day, Drake has done far more for this city."