Ghostface Killah Enlists Ye for New Collaboration "No Face"

Nearly five years after the release of his last album, 2019's Ghostface Killahs, Ghostface Killah returned on Friday with his latest full-length offering Set the Tone.
Released through Mass Appeal Records, the 19-track LP features guest appearances from the artist formerly known as Kanye West ("No Face"), Nas ("Scar Tissue"), Method Man ("Pair of Hammers"), Raekwon ("Skate Odyssey"), Fat Joe ("Cape Fear"), Ja Rule ("Bad Bitch"), AZ ("Locked In"), Busta Rhymes ("Shots"), and more.
Ghost's collaboration with Ye is a standout, as the pair trade verses over an EZ Elpee-produced beat, which results in one of Ye's best featured verses in years.
"Me and Ghost in a ski mask/I was chillin' there, layin', Chilean like sea bass," Kanye opens his verse.
"No Face" is the third collaboration between Ghostface and Ye, following 2006's "Back Like That (Remix)" and 2012's "New God Flow."
Ghost hopped on Instagram to celebrate his latest release by thanking everyone who lent a guest verse to the album.
“Thank you to everyone who helped put this project together and every talented artist that jump in the fire with me !!” Tony Starks wrote on Instagram.
Stream "No Face" and Set the Tone now on all major streaming platforms.