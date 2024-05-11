Ghostface Killah Enlists Ye for New Collaboration "No Face"

Nearly five years after the release of his last album, 2019's Ghostface Killahs, Ghostface Killah returned on Friday with his latest full-length offering Set the Tone.

Released through Mass Appeal Records, the 19-track LP features guest appearances from the artist formerly known as Kanye West ("No Face"), Nas ("Scar Tissue"), Method Man ("Pair of Hammers"), Raekwon ("Skate Odyssey"), Fat Joe ("Cape Fear"), Ja Rule ("Bad Bitch"), AZ ("Locked In"), Busta Rhymes ("Shots"), and more.