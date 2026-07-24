Fans React to Sha'Carri Richardson's 9th Place Finish at Prefontaine Classic, Withdrawal from Second Race
Featured
Sports
Sha’Carri Richardson finished ninth at the Nike Prefontaine Classic’s women’s 100m, running it in 11.14 seconds, but that wasn’t stopping her winning demeanor.Brenton Blanchet
Music
The Weeknd Previews New Song, Video Was Set to Play in IMAX Before ‘Intense Strobe Lighting’ Became Issue (UPDATE)
The Weeknd's upcoming single "Take My Breath" was featured in a promo for the Tokyo Olympics. The artist also revealed when the track is dropping.Abel Shifferaw
In a tweet shared on Friday, Richardson appeared to ruffle a few feathers with a simple question regarding her absence at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.Joe Price
Music
Kanye West Debuts New Song "No Child Left Behind" in Beats Commercial, Announces 'DONDA' Release Date
The new track, which is titled “No Child Left Behind" and debuted during the NBA Finals, will land on Kanye's much-anticipated, and long-awaited 'DONDA' album.Joshua Espinoza