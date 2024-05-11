Stevie Wonder Calls Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar Beef a 'Distraction': 'The World Needs to Focus on What's Going On'

Stevie Wonder thinks that the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar takes a spotlight off global issues at hand.

While leaving an airport on Friday (May 10), the 25-time Grammy-winner was approached by TMZ Hip Hop and asked for his opinion on the feud between the rappers.

"Any kind of war is bad for the world," Wonder responded.

Since Drizzy and K. Dot have traded diss tracks over the last month, Wonder was asked whether he has negative feelings towards the battle, which he dismissed in an effort to refocus on international conflicts and poverty. "I have no bad feelings," Wonder said. "I just think that the world needs to focus on what's going on, because those things are just distractions."

"Do you know the wars that are going on right now? Do you know the homelessness that’s going on right now? TMZ, can’t you see?" he asked.

It sounds like Wonder wants listeners to disengage from the beef and turn to world issues, similar to Macklemore's new single "Hind's Hall." On the song, he implores the music industry to support the people in Gaza while name-dropping Drake.