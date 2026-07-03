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For some, the real star of Sunday's big game (aside from Rihanna) is the expectedly vast assortment of star-stacked commercials. Let's take a look.Trace William Cowen
As the ad boasts a “whole new truck” for a “whole new generation,” the thing is soundtracked by the show's original theme in “Woke Up This Morning.”Brenton Blanchet
Pop Culture
Watch All the Super Bowl 2022 Commercials f/ Zendaya, André 3000, Megan Thee Stallion, and More
While plenty will tune in to see the Los Angeles Rams going up against the Cincinnati Bengals, others will only stick around to catch the plethora of new ads.Trace William Cowen
Music
The Weeknd Previews New Song, Video Was Set to Play in IMAX Before ‘Intense Strobe Lighting’ Became Issue (UPDATE)
The Weeknd's upcoming single "Take My Breath" was featured in a promo for the Tokyo Olympics. The artist also revealed when the track is dropping.Abel Shifferaw