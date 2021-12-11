Congratulations are in order for Megan Thee Stallion, who graduated from Texas Southern University on Saturday.

The “Thot Shit” artist now has a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

“Good morning hotties!!! It’s graduation dayyyy,” she said in a tweet mere hours before the graduation ceremony. As you’ve surely seen on your timeline this weekend, the three-time Grammy winner’s graduation was also commemorated with the launch of a custom Twitter emoji.

Back in October, Megan spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the experience of completing her degree while also remaining in the spotlight as an artist. “It’s been a whole, little, chaotic thing, but I really wanted to do it,” she said at the time. “I really wanted to make my mom proud. I really wanted to make my grandma proud. I wanted to myself proud, to say that I stuck through something and I followed it all the way through. And look at me now.”

In an Instagram note earlier this week, the recent BTS collaborator shared some thoughts on how she hopes her graduation serves as a point of inspiration for others, saying she wants her fans to “remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be.” She furthered that message on Saturday, telling fans “WE DID IT HOTTIES” when sharing an assortment of ceremony snapshots.

Amid the graduation ceremony coverage, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas was also reported to have announced that Megan will be honored with the 18th congressional district’s Humanitarian Award on Sunday.

Ahead of this weekend’s graduation ceremony, Megan linked with Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon for a new pandemic-themed holiday collab track. And at next month’s Grammys, she’s is up for two potential honors, including Best Rap Performance for “Thot Shit.”