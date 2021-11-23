The nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced.

Up top, catch a rewatch of the unveiling of the latest nominees class. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt were joined during Tuesday’s announcement event at the Grammy Museum by BTS, Gayle King, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Carly Pearce, Tayla Parx, and more.

Next year’s iteration of the oft-controversial awards show was preceded with this May’s announcement of new rules and guidelines, including tweaks to category classification requirements and more.

Below, see a list of various 2022 Grammys nominees. And for a detailed breakdown of nominees, including additional categories, click here.

Winners will be revealed during a ceremony at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. For those at home, the ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and via the Paramount+ app at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31.