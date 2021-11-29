Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance during a BTS show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium over the weekend.

For the second night of BTS’ run of sold-out shows at the California venue, Megan surprised fans by showing up to perform the “Butter” remix with the Be group.

“Everybody give it up for the boys! Thank ya’ll for having me,” the Houston rapper told the crowd. “I’m feeling like a hot girl every season!”

After spending nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Butter” returned to the top spot in August thanks to Megan’s scene-stealing guest verse on the remix.

Megan was initially scheduled to perform alongside the K-pop phenoms last weekend at the 2021 American Music Awards, but pulled out due to personal matters.

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the AMAs and perform with BTS, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” Megan wrote on Twitter. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”