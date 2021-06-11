Megan Thee Stallion has dropped off her first solo release of the year, “Thot Shit,” which also sees the return of her alter ego, Tina Snow. Meg also shared the music video for the track, which you can watch up top.

Prior to dropping off the song, Megan took to social media to explain her rationale for the track’s name.

“Thot Shit” arrives just in time for Hot Girl Summer, as the Houston rapper uses the song to praise women who are just trying to live life right now, despite what the cynics have to say.

The new track follows Meg’s 2020 debut album Good News, as well as her three Grammy Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, and winning the Top Rap Female Artist accolade at the Billboard Music Awards. Though she took a hiatus from releasing her own music, she appeared on DJ Khaled’s song “I Did It” from his chart-topping album Khaled Khaled. The producer dropped the video off in late May, which shows Meg paying a visit to his mansion via parachute.

Meg’s own pursuit of her education at Texas Southern University has also prompted her to donate one four-year scholarship to the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Brooklyn’s Long Island University, which opens in the fall.

Stream “Thot Shit” at the top.