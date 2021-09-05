Lil Uzi Vert has revealed his $24 million forehead diamond was ripped off his forehead while jumping into the crowd at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

The 26-year-old rapper broke the news to TMZ while walking into the 18th anniversary party of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in NYC last weekend: “I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” Uzi told the outlet. “I’m feeling good. I still have the diamond so I feel good.”

While Uzi’s story makes sense, it doesn’t completely add up to his fans. After implanting a pink diamond in his forehead in February, fans started noticing as early as June that there appeared to be no sign of there ever having been a diamond on his forehead.

The news also arrives nine months after Uzi announced that he had finally finished paying off a pink diamond that he financed through famed jeweler, Elliot Eliantte.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” Uzi wrote, claiming that he first started payments on the diamond in 2017. “This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

With the forehead diamond saga potentially behind him, Uzi is shifting his focus to his next project: The Pink Tape. Last weekend, the Philly rapper shared an update on his forthcoming album, which he says is currently in the process of being mixed.

“Well, it’s going through its mixing process right now,” Uzi said of The Pink Tape. “Because last time I dropped an album, it did really well. It was actually my highest-selling album, but it was experimental on the mixing part, not the actual music, so this time I went experimental with the music and traditional on the mixing.”