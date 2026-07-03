Some of November’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Kim Kardashian, Tee Grizzley, Verdy, and More
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Post Malone's $500,000 pinky ring, Verdy's Vick x Girls Don't Cry chain by Alex Moss, Kim Kardashian's Gabby elan grills, and more in this monthly round up.Lei Takanashi
A woman stole £4.2 million worth of diamonds after posing to be a gemologist and swapping the valuable stones out for common garden pebbles, prosecutors said.Jordan Rose
According to Uzi, the diamond is nearly 11 carats strong. He told fans on IG that he's currently rocking it with a long bar due to temporary swelling.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Tyler, The Creator Is Electric in 'Marty Supreme'—How He Landed Josh Safdie's Ping-Pong Masterpiece
“Tyler, when you meet him, he is joy personified,” casting director Jennifer Venditti tells Complex.Trace William Cowen