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Damson Idris in a black jacket is looking at the camera with a blurred cityscape in the background at night.
Style

Damson Idris Talks Historic F1 Partnership

Damson Idris talks to Complex about being a new Formula 1 ambassador, his jewelry line, and how Tyler, the Creator helped introduce DIDRIS.

Jaelani Turner-Williams139 days ago
MGK and Megan Fox attend 2021 MTV VMAs
Style

Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring With Thorns: 'If She Tries to Take It Off, It Hurts'

Speaking about his engagement to Megan Fox in a new interview with 'Vogue,' Machine Gun Kelly revealed why he designed her ring with thorns.

Brad Callas1639 days ago
Sotheby's auctions off rare black diamond from outer space
Life

Sotheby's Unveils 555-Carat Black Diamond Expected to Get Millions at Auction

Sotheby's has unveiled a rare black diamond that's thought to be from space. The gem will be auctioned off next month and will likely be bought for millions.

Brad Callas1640 days ago
diamond find
Life

California Woman Discovers 4.38-Carat Yellow Diamond in Arkansas Park

The diamond is the largest found at the spot since a 4.49-carat canary yellow diamond was also discovered at the Arkansas state park in October 2020.

Brenton Blanchet1747 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Says Fans Tore $24M Pink Diamond Off His Forehead

Lil Uzi Vert has revealed his $24 million forehead diamond was ripped off his forehead while jumping into the crowd at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

Brad Callas1775 days ago
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sapphire
Life

World’s Largest Sapphire Cluster Worth $100M Found in Backyard

The world's largest sapphire cluster was found in a gem-diggers backyard in Sri Lanka and was then certified to be worth roughly $100 million.

Jordan Rose1815 days ago
Tanzanite
Life

Small-Scale Tanzanian Miner Sells Massive Tanzanite Gems for Over $3 Million

Saniniu Laizer says he plans to put some of the money toward building a school and shopping mall near his home.

Joshua Espinoza2213 days ago
diamonds
Life

There Is an Oversupply of Diamonds Worth Billions in the World Due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic devastated the diamond industry, leading to a surplus of diamonds in the world. Now, dealers are figuring out how to sell the gems.

tara mahadevan2229 days ago

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