Lil Uzi Vert, who late last month had fans fully convinced he was planning to embed a flawless pink diamond into his forehead, appears to have (maybe) followed through.

The Eternal Atake world builder previously revealed in January that he had recently finished paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot Eliantte.

"This one stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017," he said at the time. "That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face." Uzi also suggested the (almost) 11-carat piece was worth as much as $2 million per carat, which brings the total to an objectively whopping amount.

An updated value claim of $24 million was included in Instagram Story updates from CEO Slow, who shared photos of a FaceTime chat with Uzi. As you can see below, it does indeed appear as though Uzi may have gone through with his diamond-embedding project:

Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram

It's hard to not admire this level of commitment.

Eliantte also shared a video of Lil Uzi Vert in the studio which shows the diamond placed on the rapper's forehead. He captioned the post, "Activated."

And later on Wednesday, Uzi himself shared some footage of the diamond in action:

"I just got a long bar in it because I just got it pierced and the swelling, when the swelling goes down, I'll get a short bar so it won't move," Uzi later said in a series of Instagram Story updates.

As you may or may not have noticed in recent days, Sauce Walka has jumped into the Uzi forehead diamond discourse by sharing his opinion that Uzi is jocking his style. "I [know] I'm the influence to your inspiration," he said in a recent Instagram post. Last year, Sauce Walka was announced as having gotten a $250,000 diamond implanted into his face.

In other diamonds-centered Uzi news, he's fresh off publicly expressing his hopes that he and Amanda Bynes can work together in the future. Bynes, as seen below, recently teased an upcoming song titled "Diamonds."