To commemorate the 18-year anniversary of the 40/40 Club in New York City, Jay-Z will be hosting a star-studded event at the venue with the likes of Diddy, Meek Mill, and more set to attend.

Hov opened the club with Desiree Perez and Juan Perez back in 2003. The venue has been home to several luxury events and has even created a name for itself in the world of hip-hop, sprinkled throughout verses from Jay-Z and other artists. The establishment was described as a space that combined “the lavish warmth of a New York City penthouse with the vivacity and glamour of court-side seats at a championship game,” a press release read.

The 40/40 Club recently reopened in early August and has been preparing to fill 100 positions for chefs, food vendors, bartenders, and more. Guests who were invited to the special anniversary event were sent a special hourglass with black sand inside, appropriately representing time running down to the club’s doors being open once again.

Some of the star-studded guests who are on the guest list for the anniversary include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Lil Uzi Vert, Bobby Shmurda, Rapsody, Remy Ma, and, of course, Hov himself.

The 40/40 Club 18-year anniversary celebration is set to take place on the evening of August 28 at its New York City location on 6 West 25th Street.