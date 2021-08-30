Just two months after announcing its title on Twitter, Lil Uzi Vert has shared an update on his forthcoming project, The Pink Tape.

During an appearance on the blue carpet for the 18th anniversary celebration of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club, Uzi spoke with HipHopDx about his fifth mixtape.

“Well, it’s going through its mixing process right now,” the 26-year-old rapper said of The Pink Tape. “Because last time I dropped an album, it did really well. It was actually my highest-selling album, but it was experimental on the mixing part, not the actual music, so this time I went experimental with the music and traditional on the mixing.”

The news arrives eight months after Uzi first teased its existence during an Instagram Live session last December, revealing that he was going to drop a mixtape exclusively on SoundCloud. After announcing its title on Twitter in June, Uzi gave fans a taste of the project last month at Rolling Loud Miami where he debuted a few tracks from the upcoming release.

The Pink Tape will mark Uzi’s first full-length offering since last November’s Pluto x Baby Pluto collaborative effort with Future, and his first solo project since 2020’s Eternal Atake. It will also serve as the Philadelphia rapper’s fifth mixtape, following 2014’s The Real Uzi, 2015’s Luv Is Rage, 2016’s Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World and 2016’s The Perfect LUV Tape.