Lil Mosey is being ordered to stay away from his alleged rape victim.

As reported by TMZ, the “Blueberry Faygo” MC, who is currently facing a second-degree sexual assault charge from an alleged incident this past January, was ordered by the Lewis County, Washington court to stay away from his accuser. In what’s known as a sexual assault pre-trial protection order, the rapper cannot come within 500 feet of the victim, must maintain complete sobriety and not possess a firearm. Any firearms Mosey currently has must be surrendered to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged victim accused Mosey of assaulting her at a cabin in Randle, Washington, in January. She apparently went with an undisclosed friend to meet up with the rapper, and initially consented to have sex. She then said that she blacked out and awoke to Mosey pulling her legs apart to have sex with her again. In April, Mosey entered a not guilty plea to the charge of second-degree rape. The plea additionally came after a $50,000 arrest warrant was voided by the prosecution. If convicted, Mosey and his associate Francisco Prater could face up to life in prison.

Mosey has released a handful of new singles in 2021 and most recently linked up with Internet Money and Lil Tecca for the former’s new track called “Jetski.” The rapper also made a guest appearance on Smokepurpp’s latest EP Psycho (Legally Insane), as well as on Rich The Kid’s Lucky 7 EP back in January.