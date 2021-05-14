Over eight months after Lil Gnar first teased it on social media, the 25-year-old Oakland rapper has finally released his new song featuring Chief Keef and Ski Mask the Slump God.

Over hard-hitting production courtesy of DJ Scheme and Nuri, “New Bugatti” sees the trio of rappers trade slick talk about foreign cars, exotic chicks, and boatloads of money.

“My pistol electric, it light up like a Tesla/I got all the junkies on the block, I got a meth lab/Thirty-five hundred for the coat, that’s a Moncler,” Gnar raps on the chorus.

Ski Mask arguably steals the song with his emotionally-charged second verse, where he compares Gnar to Pokemon’s Charizard. “Be with Lil Gnar and he keep the fire like Charizard/Spit the bars ‘till they bend and they stretch, flow nylon/ 2020’s gone, let bygones be bygones.”

“New Bugatti” arrives just a week after Keef returned with “On Gang,” the first offering from his new drill supergroup Glo Gang; and a little over a month since Gnar linked up with Lil Skies for their collaborative single “Not The Same.”

Meanwhile, the last we heard of Ski Mask was alongside Cordae and Take a Daytrip on “Soda,” which dropped last November ahead of DJ Scheme’s debut studio album, Family.

Stream “New Bugatti” now on all major platforms.



