Lil Gnar

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Rapper Chief Keef, who has launched his new record label 43B
Music

Chief Keef Teams With BMG to Launch New Label 43B, Announces Lil Gnar as First Signee

Chicago legend Chief Keef has teamed up with RBC Records/BMG to launch his own record label 43B. Its first signee is Atlanta rapper Lil Gnar.

Joe Price1514 days ago
gnar uzi vert diamond choker
Music

Listen to Lil Gnar and Lil Uzi Vert's New Song "Diamond Choker"

Lil Gnar and Lil Uzi Vert's new track "Diamond Choker" is out now.

Jordan Rose2113 days ago
pnp best new artists tierra sheck juice wrld
Music

Pigeons & Planes' Best New Artists of 2018 (So Far)

These artists made some of the best, most progressive music we've heard in 2018.

Jacob Moore2953 days ago
Rico Nasty "Nasty"
Music

Listen to Rico Nasty's New Project 'Nasty' With Appearances by BlocBoy JB and Lil Gnar

The NYC-born rapper shared the 14-track effort just a week after she inked a new deal with Atlantic Records. You can stream the new project here.

Joshua Espinoza2966 days ago
lil gnar music life
Music

How Lil Gnar Turned Gnarcotic into a Rap Career

Gnar's clothing company has led to a budding music career. Here's how it happened.

Graham Corrigan2968 days ago
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