A little over a year since the release of his latest full-length project The GloFiles (Pt. 4), Chief Keef returns with “On Gang,” the first single from his new drill supergroup Glo Gang.

“On Gang” sees the new rap super team, comprised of Keef, Tadoe, and Ballout, trade bars over a hard-hitting beat courtesy of Young Malcom. The single is the first release from Glo Gang’s debut album, expected to arrive later this year.

“On Gang” arrives five months after Tadoe and Keef joined forces for “CPR,” a standout track from Tadoe’s latest album Chief Keef Presents: No Guts No Glory, which dropped in December.

The track continues a recent prolific hot streak for Keef, who has dropped 14 mixtapes since 2018, including eight volumes of The Leek series, four installations of The GloFiles, and two joint projects with Zaytoven (GloToven and Camp GloTiggy).

Last fall, Keef teased an upcoming collaborative project with Mike Will Made-It, with the release of a pair of singles, “Bang Bang” and “Status.”

Stream “On Gang” now on all major platforms.