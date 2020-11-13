DJ Scheme has released his song “Soda,” featuring Ski Mask the Slump God, Cordae, and Take a Daytrip. It’s the newest single from Scheme’s forthcoming debut album Family, arriving Dec. 4 via Scheme Records and Empire.

Produced by Scheme and Take a Daytrip, Ski Mask and Cordae’s raps effortlessly flow together: “Don't even gotta finish my sentence, they feelin' my presence / Like a navy but your closed eyelids / Feelin' like a menace to Society, I'm Dennis The Menace without sobriety / Hold my beer,” Ski rhymes.

With his new album, Scheme celebrates the idea of family, as his production has helped to connect many of Florida’s budding rappers. “Collaboration is everything,” he said in a statement. “And that's something that I stand by. That's how you're going to get the best out of me every time.” Family is the first release from Scheme’s new endeavor Scheme Records, a partnership with Empire.

Check out “Soda” up top or below via Spotify.