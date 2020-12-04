DJ Scheme hits a career milestone with the release of his debut studio album, Family.

“I grew up with divorced parents” Scheme said when announcing the project last month. “I’ve lost a lot of family growing up, and I’ve lost people my whole life. So that’s really why I really named my album Family, because family is everything to me. That’s the only thing I have.”

The project consists of 17 tracks with contributions from some of hip-hop’s biggest artists. Guest artists include Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty, Joey Badass, Lil Keed, and Danny Towers, as well as Ski Mask the Slump God and Cordae, who each assisted the album’s lead single “Soda.”

Over the past several years, Scheme has established himself as one of music's most in-demand DJs, having worked with everyone from Wifisfuneral and Ski Mask to the late XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD.

You can stream Family now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and via Spotify below.