Lil Baby is looking out for kids in Atlanta.

The rapper hosted a back-to-school drive on Sunday, giving away laptops, school supplies and new clothes to kids in the area as they prepare to head back to classes in the fall. Baby also offered merch from his Four The People Foundation at the event.

Baby posted photos of himself at the event, too, along with the caption “At This Point It’s About The Kids ! #generationalwealth” on Sunday.

More clips from the event show one girl walking around with a brand-new HP laptop, workers folding stacks of Baby merch, and two young boys thanking the rapper for his contributions to the ATL community.

“I wanna shoutout to Lil Baby for giving me and my brother these laptops,” one boy says in the clip as he excitedly holds it up.

Back in June, Baby announced his upcoming 2021 tour with Lil Durk, which is expected to kick off in Mansfield, MA on Sept. 1. The Back Outside Tour will see The Voice of the Heroes duo grace stages in Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn, Tampa, Austin, New Orleans, and Oakland, before it wraps in West Palm Beach on Oct. 15.