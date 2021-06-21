As the rest of the country starts to head back outside, Lil Baby is doing the same.
On Monday, Baby announced his nationwide 2021 “The Back Outside Tour,” featuring The Voice of the Heroes collaborator Lil Durk as his special guest. After their No. 1 album dropped earlier this month, its only fair that Baby and Durk hit the road in style, with a tour produced by Live Nation.
The 23-date tour will kick off in Mansfield, MA on Sept. 1 at the Xfinity Center and wrap up six weeks later in West Palm Beach, FL on Oct. 15 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Other notable stops include Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn, Tampa, Austin, New Orleans, and Oakland.
“Let’s See How Fast We Can Sell Out 👀👀 ,” Baby wrote on Instagram Monday, “ ‘The Back Outside Tour’ Coming To A City Near You !! Get Your Tickets Now !!”
Baby is also hitting the festival circuit this year, with a major stop at Made in America, which he’s headlining alongside Justin Bieber for the fest’s 10th anniversary. Plus, it makes sense to see a big name like Durk join Baby for his tour, as his previous tours were never short on additional talent. His 2018 “Harder Than Ever Tour” featured none other than Quality Control labelmates City Girls opening up.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
September 01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 03 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
September 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
September 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
September 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
September 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
September 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 30 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
October 04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
October 06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 09 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre