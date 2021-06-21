As the rest of the country starts to head back outside, Lil Baby is doing the same.

On Monday, Baby announced his nationwide 2021 “The Back Outside Tour,” featuring The Voice of the Heroes collaborator Lil Durk as his special guest. After their No. 1 album dropped earlier this month, its only fair that Baby and Durk hit the road in style, with a tour produced by Live Nation.

The 23-date tour will kick off in Mansfield, MA on Sept. 1 at the Xfinity Center and wrap up six weeks later in West Palm Beach, FL on Oct. 15 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Other notable stops include Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn, Tampa, Austin, New Orleans, and Oakland.

“Let’s See How Fast We Can Sell Out 👀👀 ,” Baby wrote on Instagram Monday, “ ‘The Back Outside Tour’ Coming To A City Near You !! Get Your Tickets Now !!”

Baby is also hitting the festival circuit this year, with a major stop at Made in America, which he’s headlining alongside Justin Bieber for the fest’s 10th anniversary. Plus, it makes sense to see a big name like Durk join Baby for his tour, as his previous tours were never short on additional talent. His 2018 “Harder Than Ever Tour” featured none other than Quality Control labelmates City Girls opening up.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

September 01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 03 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

September 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

September 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

September 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

September 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

September 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 30 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

October 04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena

October 06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 09 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

October 10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre