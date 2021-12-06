Ahead of Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, CBS Los Angeles has captured aerial footage of the stage design for Thursday’s event.

John Schreiber, a photojournalist for the network, took to Twitter on Sunday to post a video of a construction crew building a mound-like structure at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

“Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum,” Schreiber wrote. “Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup.”

The stage design is drawing comparisons to the one at Ye’s third Donda listening event, where Chicago rapper built a replica of his childhood home on Soldier Field’s 50-yard line.

The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert arrives just a few weeks after Kanye officially announced the event will feature Drake as a “special guest.”

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Ye said in a video he made with J Prince earlier this month, calling for Drake’s involvement.

Back in November, both rappers took to Instagram to announce their reconciliation, as West posted a picture of himself and Drake with J Prince. The “Pop Style” collaborators then followed it up with a video of Dave Chappelle speaking inside the Certified Lover Boy artist’s Toronto mansion about the pair putting their differences aside.

“Make some noise for Kanye and Drake and make some noise for our reconciliation,” Chappelle can be heard saying in a clip Ye posted to his IG Stories.