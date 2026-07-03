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Roc Nation/FIT
Style

Roc Nation, FIT Award $20,000 Grant to Inaugural Design Competition Winner

FIT student Beatrice Mak earned the highest honor among five finalists in the design competition.

Jaelani Turner-Williams86 days ago
Image of ASAP Rocky and others sitting on HOMMEMADE's 'Trash Bag Couch.'
Style

ASAP Rocky’s HOMMEMADE to Drop 'Trash Bag Couch'

The rapper's furniture interior design studio offers a unique take in the home decor space.

Jose Martinez92 days ago
Kanye West performing on stage in a dark, oversized leather jacket amidst smoke effects.
Style

Kanye West's Los Angeles Show Featured Set Design by Ye and Aus Taylor

Taylor has worked extensively with Ye in recent years, including directing the video for 'Vultures 2' track "Slide."

Trace William Cowen105 days ago
A G-Shock watch with a black and white patterned strap, placed between two branded boxes.
Style

Joshua Vides Brings His Signature Artistic Style to Limited-Edition G-SHOCK Watches

Per Vides, the collaboration took nearly two years to come to fruition.

Trace William Cowen129 days ago
Kim Kardashian in a fur-trimmed outfit and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt, side by side.
Style

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West Design in Aspen Style Vlog: 'There's Nothing Like a Yeezy Heel'

Kim is still a fan of Ye's designs despite their 2022 divorce.

Trace William Cowen189 days ago
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Kanye West in a black outfit and gloves on the left, with a SKIMS clothing rack displaying gray garments on the right.
Style

Did Kanye Handwrite the SKIMS Logo Himself? Everything You Need to Know

Ye recently credited performance artist Vanessa Beecroft with the overall SKIMS "style."

Trace William Cowen463 days ago
Two individuals in dark clothing and jewelry, one wearing sunglasses. The setting is dimly lit.
Style

Alex Moss on How Ken Carson's 'Generational' New Album Inspired Latest Custom Piece for Opium Artist

The custom buckle features a Isaac Garza-designed logo for Carson's new album, out next month.

Trace William Cowen476 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: A general view of Kendrick Lamar performing during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Pop Culture

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Stage Was Made to Look Like Playstation Controller

The 22-time Grammy winner conceptualized his Super Bowl LIX performance space.

Jaelani Turner-Williams521 days ago
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Subway wall with Instagram-themed posters featuring hands holding flowers, promoting "A stop to smell the roses."
Style

Instagram and MTA Partner for Co-Branded MetroCards

New York Nico and other NYC-focused IG accounts have been enlisted for the collaboration.

Trace William Cowen585 days ago
This is a photo of Raf Simmons Auction features
Style

Raf Simons Auction Features Pablo Picasso Ceramics, Nacho Carbonell, and Roger Capron Designs

In partnership with Piasa Auction, the fashion designer has listed art and design pieces from his personal collection for auction.

Jaelani Turner-Williams671 days ago
louis vuitton storefront is pictured
Style

13-Year-Old Reportedly Secures Louis Vuitton Internship After Mom Shares Sketches

The young designer's work was first shared by his mother last November.

Trace William Cowen921 days ago
shirt design pictured
Style

Clint of Corteiz Opens Up Jersey Design to Public for Shot at Cash Prize

Initially, Clint had challenged a single critic of a recently teased design to submit their own take. This grew into a larger call for submissions from designers.

Trace William Cowen1086 days ago
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Music

Travis Scott Wants to Study Architecture at Harvard When He's 'Done With Music'

The 'Utopia' artist spoke on his design principles in a new cover story for 'Pin-Up.'

tara mahadevan1150 days ago
euphoria book cover for news
Style

A24 Publishes 'Euphoria Fashion' Book From Series Costume Designer Heidi Bivens

Devotees can dive deeper into the series’ sartorial sense as A24 publishes the book 'Euphoria Fashion,' penned by costume Emmy-nominated designer Heidi Bivens.

Starr Savoy1200 days ago
Skeleton Beach cover art for new single
Style

Gallery Dept. Founder Josué Thomas Releases First Single From New Art That Kills Label

The Skeleton Beach project's first track is a sign of things to come, as the Art That Kills label is slated to release a full-length project soon.

Trace William Cowen1207 days ago

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