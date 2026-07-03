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Of course she kicked things off by taking a #selfie. There are times when an event is more than an event. Thus, attending Paris Hilton's DJ set on Friday night at Washington, DC's Echostage was done in order to see what the blog posts, corporate-sponsored festivals, millions of tracks, and supposed billions of dollars to be had have allowed EDM in America to become. Intriguingly, after Hilton's 90-minute set, I'm not angry, but I'm glad - and possibly even giddy - about what's to come.
marcuskdowling

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