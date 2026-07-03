Featured
The 'Planet Her' rapper took over E11EVEN in Miami over the weekend and took a tumble during a performance of “Tia Tamera," which fans went on to joke about.Brenton Blanchet
With music's digital age being driven by the creation of data and the dissemination of information (especially on social media), it's ultimately the imarcuskdowling
Of course she kicked things off by taking a #selfie. There are times when an event is more than an event. Thus, attending Paris Hilton's DJ set on Friday night at Washington, DC's Echostage was done in order to see what the blog posts, corporate-sponsored festivals, millions of tracks, and supposed billions of dollars to be had have allowed EDM in America to become. Intriguingly, after Hilton's 90-minute set, I'm not angry, but I'm glad - and possibly even giddy - about what's to come.marcuskdowling
Anyone thinking that DC is just all about Dave Nada, moombahton, Tittsworth's dietary habits, U Street Music Hall, and emergent names like Nacey and Smarcuskdowling