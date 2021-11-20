Kanye West is another step closer on his quest to “free the old man.”

On Saturday, Ye officially announced plans for his previously teased Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, which will take place on Dec. 9 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, and feature his now-no-longer nemesis Drake as a “special guest.”

The event’s poster, alongside the caption “God’s plan,” was shared to the creative’s Instagram page. In an event description on the venue’s website, organizers share that the show is set to “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.”

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Ye said in a website statement, reiterating past comments in a video he made with J. Price earlier this month, calling for Drake’s involvement.

Prince also made a statement, calling his work in bringing the two MCs together “an honor.”

“Through my work with Larry Hoover and his family, I’ve really had my eyes opened to the plight of incarcerated people in this country, and I hope fans of Ye and Drake will take the time to do the same,” Prince shared.

Larry Hoover Jr. said in a statement that he hopes they can take his “plea for redemption worldwide and show that we are truly stronger together on behalf of any and everyone.”

The show will be Ye’s first in five years—following the cancellation of his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour. It will also mark Drake’s first show since the Astroworld Fest tragedy that ended in 10 deaths and over 300 injuries, with some lawsuits being filed against Drake, as well as Travis Scott and Live Nation. It will mark the first time Ye and Drizzy are spotted together publicly following their on-going feud, which was reignited this year with some disses and seemingly squashed last week after a meeting at Drake’s house.

Ye has been working to free Hoover, the co-founder of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples who is currently serving six life sentences, for some time now. Back in 2018, Ye asked then-President Donald Trump to step in during a luncheon and grant Hoover clemency.

Tickets for the event go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.