JT of City Girls revealed on Respectfully Justin that when she went on her first date with Lil Uzi Vert, he gave her a Chanel bag full of cash, and told her to take as much money as she could.

“I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can. I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad,” JT said. “I don’t want to keep talking because I don’t want it to seem like I’m bragging. I have a good man. I didn’t even know he was a good man. I was fucking with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man.”

JT said that they also went to a Louis Vuitton store and ate at a Taco Bell because she was pressed for time.

This story doesn’t seem too out of the norm since he has been known to spoil her with expensive gifts. Uzi has even bragged that most men “would go broke fucking with my girl...she too much for y’all lil boys.” As rumors of a possible relationship were swirling, the two publicly flirted over social media with JT sharing a photo of diamond ring that she presumably received from Uzi. Soon after, Uzi decided to come forward with their romance, confessing she’s “the one” and “I love JT and y’all will 2.”

Last month, Uzi gave JT a diamond ring and chain commemorating his 2016 project Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World, with “Uzi first piece” and “To: JT” embroidered on the back.